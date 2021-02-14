Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Post Earnings of $3.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.63. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 302.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $10.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $11.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $8.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.02. 1,206,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,430. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $134.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

