Zacks: Brokerages Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $529.75 Million

Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report sales of $529.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $525.56 million and the highest is $537.60 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $513.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SBA Communications.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $365.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 529.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $263.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.53 and its 200-day moving average is $293.28. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,759.48 and a beta of 0.21.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

