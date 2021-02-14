Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.55. The Clorox reported earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year earnings of $8.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $8.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Clorox.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $185.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.88. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In related news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,085 shares of company stock worth $94,387,978 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in The Clorox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.