Zacks: Brokerages Expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2021


Wall Street analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,216. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $145.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.02.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc bought 520,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,996.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Theuer purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,063.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,028,568 shares of company stock valued at $9,109,339. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $52,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

