Zano (ZANO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.14 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001388 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $7.14 million and $76,755.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zano has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,913.00 or 0.99987679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00040281 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.39 or 0.00493389 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.21 or 0.00987675 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00232822 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00095614 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002556 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,540,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,511,386 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

