ZB Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.71 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, ZB Token has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000781 BTC on major exchanges. ZB Token has a total market cap of $168.68 million and $18.71 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00061093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.23 or 0.00875713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,314.60 or 0.04965167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00023962 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

