Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $157.70 on Top Exchanges

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Zcash has traded 71.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and $2.17 billion worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $157.70 or 0.00323601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00110151 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00051458 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001036 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,132,981 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . The official website for Zcash is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.