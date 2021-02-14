ZClassic Market Cap Tops $3.67 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $44,803.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000832 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.80 or 0.00322269 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00107727 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00059698 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001092 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,116,725 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

