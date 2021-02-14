Zcoin Market Capitalization Hits $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,164.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,762.58 or 0.03659502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.94 or 0.00431720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $710.45 or 0.01475052 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $259.19 or 0.00538141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.54 or 0.00466189 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00032387 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.87 or 0.00311155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

