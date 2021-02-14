Zealium (NZL) Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 30.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Zealium token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $15,556.02 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Token Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 16,868,668 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,868,668 tokens. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

