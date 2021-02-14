Zebi Token Trading 57.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $8,709.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 57.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.00272862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00086357 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00092014 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00097647 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00185560 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,028.61 or 0.90149950 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 799,770,199 coins and its circulating supply is 506,947,211 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

Zebi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.