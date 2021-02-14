Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $335.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.90, for a total value of $1,305,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,659 shares of company stock worth $10,512,983. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,331,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $477.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $401.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.76. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $479.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

