Zeepin (ZPT) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Zeepin has a market cap of $305,050.76 and approximately $68,167.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 62.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00055914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.00274154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00090450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00101132 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00059335 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00185537 BTC.

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

