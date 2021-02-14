Zel Reaches Market Cap of $5.49 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $582,851.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.00329609 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00111457 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00047539 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001130 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 121,677,525 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

