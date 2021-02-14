Zel (ZEL) One Day Volume Tops $582,851.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. Zel has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $582,851.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.00329609 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00111457 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00047539 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001130 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 121,677,525 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

