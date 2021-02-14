Zenfuse Price Hits $0.25 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 180.7% higher against the dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $9.72 million and $7.76 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00069011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $486.13 or 0.00991922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00053213 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.29 or 0.05354696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00025090 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Zenfuse Token Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

Zenfuse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.