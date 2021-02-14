Zenfuse Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 154.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $8.58 million and $2.86 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00061169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.30 or 0.00870163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00047399 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,240.38 or 0.04833885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00024085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00017007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Zenfuse Token Profile

ZEFU is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zenfuse Token Trading

Zenfuse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

