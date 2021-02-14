ZEON Price Hits $0.0007 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $20.16 million and $156,733.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZEON has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00068093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $471.86 or 0.00970461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00050916 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.31 or 0.05191693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025386 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00018236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

