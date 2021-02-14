Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Tops $1,234.92 on Exchanges

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 56% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $340,285.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token token can currently be bought for about $1,234.92 or 0.02519772 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded up 73.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00057433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00276845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00094147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00085344 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00086845 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,590.06 or 0.93023694 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00060517 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

Zero Utility Token Token Trading

Zero Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

