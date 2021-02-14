ZeroSwap (ZEE) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.79 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 148.1% higher against the US dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $20.96 million and $7.79 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001921 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.79 or 0.00274674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00090602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00075964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00100308 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00186699 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,390.23 or 0.89750380 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

ZeroSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.