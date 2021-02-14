Zetacoin (ZET) Market Cap Reaches $152,398.70

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $152,398.70 and approximately $7,161.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,818.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.63 or 0.01416741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.71 or 0.00527905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00040883 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004361 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005172 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,428,978 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

