Zilla Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Zilla token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $242,476.67 and approximately $22,520.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.70 or 0.00905946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00049205 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,296.57 or 0.04910473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00023835 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

