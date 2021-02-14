Zilla Price Tops $0.0041 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $243,617.03 and approximately $21,374.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilla has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zilla

Zilla (ZLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

