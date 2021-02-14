Zilliqa One Day Volume Reaches $465.21 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 85% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.51 billion and $465.21 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00082773 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002375 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010280 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,240,742,981 coins and its circulating supply is 10,949,275,828 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars.

