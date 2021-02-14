ZINC Trading 4.8% Higher This Week (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One ZINC token can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a market capitalization of $156,876.40 and approximately $978.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00068381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.71 or 0.00970218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00051808 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.73 or 0.05177821 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025202 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ZINC Token Profile

ZINC is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Token Trading

ZINC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

