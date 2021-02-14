ZKSwap Price Hits $2.41 on Top Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $192.96 million and approximately $14.02 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap token can now be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00004975 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded 59.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.57 or 0.00273435 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00084846 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00090093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00104695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00188852 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059419 BTC.

ZKSwap Token Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

ZKSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.