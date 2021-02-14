ZPER (ZPR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $306,719.47 and $11.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00083431 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002406 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

