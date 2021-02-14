Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,385 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of Zscaler worth $23,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $868,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $226.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of -254.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $228.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $854,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at $72,877,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $3,730,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,971.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

