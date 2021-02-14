ZST Digital Networks (OTCMKTS:ZSTN) versus Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Head to Head Analysis

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) and ZST Digital Networks (OTCMKTS:ZSTN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

This table compares Sierra Wireless and ZST Digital Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless $713.51 million 0.97 -$70.54 million ($1.02) -18.44 ZST Digital Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZST Digital Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sierra Wireless.

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Wireless has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZST Digital Networks has a beta of -2.18, meaning that its stock price is 318% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Sierra Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.2% of ZST Digital Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Wireless and ZST Digital Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless -10.39% -14.35% -7.98% ZST Digital Networks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sierra Wireless and ZST Digital Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless 3 5 4 0 2.08 ZST Digital Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus target price of $16.17, suggesting a potential downside of 14.05%. Given Sierra Wireless’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sierra Wireless is more favorable than ZST Digital Networks.

Summary

Sierra Wireless beats ZST Digital Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways. The Embedded Broadband segment provides high-speed cellular embedded modules that are used in non-industrial applications, such as automobile, mobile computing, and enterprise networking markets. The company serves enterprises, industrial companies, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) through direct channels; and indirect channels, including OEMs, distributors, value-added resellers, and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

ZST Digital Networks Company Profile

ZST Digital Networks, Inc. engages in supplying digital and optical network equipment and providing installation services to cable system operators in China, as well as in providing GPS location and tracking services to local logistics and transportation companies in China. It offers a line of IPTV devices that are used to provide bundled cable television, Internet, and telephone services to residential and commercial customers. The company has assisted in the installation and construction of approximately 400 local cable networks in approximately 90 municipal districts, counties, townships, and enterprises. ZST Digital Networks has also launched a commercial line of vehicle tracking devices utilizing its GPS tracking technologies and support services for transport-related enterprises to track, monitor, and optimize their businesses. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Zhengzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.