Zuflo Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $82,770.28 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One Zuflo Coin token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zuflo Coin has a total market cap of $82,770.28 and $37,733.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.89 or 0.00277779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00092338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00084374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00097294 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,531.66 or 0.91031368 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059348 BTC.

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog . Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com

Zuflo Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

