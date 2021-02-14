ZUM TOKEN Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 388.9% higher against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $835.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.13 or 0.00450609 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000722 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,148,214,713 coins and its circulating supply is 14,108,989,661 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

