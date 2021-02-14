ZumCoin (ZUM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14,963.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 32.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $14,963.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

