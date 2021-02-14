Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the January 14th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 182.1 days.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $415.24 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $259.50 and a fifty-two week high of $447.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $417.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZFSVF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

