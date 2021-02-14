Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Short Interest Down 38.4% in January

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,910,000 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the January 14th total of 113,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $186,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 266,091 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $2,394,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,791,299 shares of company stock worth $27,994,828 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Zynga alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 1,467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 26,666.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZNGA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.62.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.