$0.01 EPS Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Splunk posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.30.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,827,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at $1,054,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $173.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.10 and its 200 day moving average is $188.68. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Splunk has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89.

Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

