$0.04 EPS Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. Antares Pharma posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,288.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $34,570.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,328,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,852 shares of company stock valued at $709,247. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.