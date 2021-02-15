$0.04 EPS Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. Antares Pharma posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,288.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $34,570.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,328,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,852 shares of company stock valued at $709,247. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

