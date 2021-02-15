$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Baker Hughes also reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

BKR stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 49,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Baker Hughes by 6.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 110,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

