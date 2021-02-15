$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Fiverr International posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FVRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JMP Securities upgraded Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $232,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FVRR traded up $20.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $323.10. 80,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,252. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $324.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -751.38 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.22.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

