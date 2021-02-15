-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Phillips 66 posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 113.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:PSX opened at $77.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

