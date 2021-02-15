$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.13. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.

Shares of ECOM stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,155. The firm has a market cap of $826.21 million, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $798,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,500 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 804,194 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

