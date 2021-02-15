$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Chuy’s posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chuy’s.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHUY. Raymond James lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chuy’s by 410.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,848. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $816.75 million, a PE ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $43.35.

Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

