-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). BioLineRx reported earnings per share of ($0.97) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLRX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioLineRx stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 66,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,896. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $139.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

