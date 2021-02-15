-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.15). Titan International reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Titan International.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

TWI stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Titan International has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 103,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 124,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

