-$0.24 EPS Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.39). Yelp posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YELP. Citigroup increased their price target on Yelp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of YELP traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.97. 51,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,462. Yelp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.46 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $12,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at $16,134,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 67.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the third quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 181.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Yelp by 37.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,553 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

