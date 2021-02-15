-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. Otonomy posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%.

OTIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Otonomy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter worth $15,919,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Otonomy by 226.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,184,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,238 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in Otonomy by 27.9% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,111,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 460,185 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in Otonomy by 81.6% in the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 924,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 415,481 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otonomy by 134.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 399,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 229,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.19. 56,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,438. The company has a market cap of $250.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.31. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

