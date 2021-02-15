$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. ACCO Brands reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

Several brokerages have commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $850.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,030 shares in the company, valued at $11,210,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $194,595.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,191 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

