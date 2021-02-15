-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Blucora’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.27). Blucora reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 190%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blucora.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth $12,888,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blucora by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000,000 after buying an additional 424,216 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth $4,201,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora in the third quarter worth $2,067,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Blucora by 47.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

