$0.32 EPS Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is $2.45. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 260%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $2,670,964.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,521,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,139,002.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,414 shares of company stock valued at $21,988,006. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after buying an additional 185,209 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

ARWR opened at $88.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.34. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

