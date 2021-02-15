$0.32 EPS Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.28. Transcat reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $420,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Transcat by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 47,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 275,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $43.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80. Transcat has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $321.00 million, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

