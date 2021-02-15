-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plus Therapeutics.

PSTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ PSTV traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,321. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

